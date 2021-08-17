Podar International CBSE celebrates Independence Day

AURANGABAD, August 17: Saluting the nation and its freedom fighters on the Independence Day, the management and staff of Podar International school CBSE Aurangabad hoisted the Indian tricolour in presence of principal Ravinder Rana, vice-principal, administrative officer, coordinators, sports teachers and the staff along with the virtual presence of students and rest of the teachers. A beautiful video bearing the glimpses of freedom fighters was presented by the ICT team and music department.

Principal Rana emphasized on the need to keep the spirit of nationalism in our hearts and minds while working.

The school Head boy and Head girl delivered speeches in English and Hindi. Topper Sparsh Rana from Grade 12 and Apurva Girdhari from Grade 10 were the special guests. Students from Grade 1 to 12 shared their thoughts in different ways virtually with their class teachers.