Police arrest another accused of Tondoli incident in Kopargaon

Aurangabad, October 23:

The local crime branch (LCB) arrested another accused of Tondoli atrocity incident from Kopargaon in Ahmednagar. The accused has been identified as Vijay Pralhad Jadhav (38, resident of Dhorkin).

It may be noted that dacoity and gang-rape of two women of labourers families took place at a farm in Tondoli village of Paithan tehsil, creating a sensation in the State. The incident came to light on the night of October 19.

Police officers from four districts were trying to nab the accused. Aurangabad Rural Police arrested the main accused Prabhu Shamrao Pawar, in 48 hours.

Police were searching for six others in the gang after the prime accused’s confession. LCB police inspector Santosh Khetmalas received information that Vijay Jadhav was hiding at his in-laws' house in Kopargaon.

A team was comprising crime branch PSI Vijay Jadhav, Walmik Nikam, Rameshwar Dhapse and Sanjay Tandale, reached Kopargaon, disguising as sugarcane cutter labourers to search for the accused.

They enquired with local residents about sugarcane work. The local people, without any suspicion, helped the police to search his whereabouts. After confirming the location of the hideout of the accused, the police surrounded the house of his in-laws.

Police personnel laid a trap and entered the house when the accused was unaware of it.

They arrested Jadhav and brought him to the city. Teams have also been sent to search for the other five accused in the case.

The LCB team, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Nimit Goyal, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod and PI Santosh Khetmalas, carried out the action.

All the accused of the Tondoli incident have been identified. Prabhu Pawar, the head of that gang, was already arrested. Another was also captured, while the other five are still at large.

Rural police officers said since none of the accused is using mobile, making it difficult to locate them. They said that soon all the accused would be caught.