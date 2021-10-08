Police interrogate suspects standing in groups after midnight

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

In order to curb the rising crime in the city, the senior police officials have ordered to interrogate the youths and other suspects standing on main roads and chowks in groups after midnight. On Thursday, the police interrogated several youths and rickshaw drivers standing in groups in various parts of the city.

Police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta has ordered to take action against those roaming in localities after midnight. The senior officials were ordered to increase the rounds in their jurisdiction. As the Navratri has began, devotees from various parts of the city go to take darshan of the Karnapura devi early morning. Hence to avoid any untoward incident, the night rounds have been increased. Police bandobast was deployed in Vijaynagar, Chetak Ghoda Chowk, Kranti Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Seven Hills, Gajanan Maharaj temple and other places. The police were interrogating the rickshaw drivers and other suspected patients. Documents were also being checked. Assistant commissioner (traffic) Suresh Wankhede was also on round during the night.