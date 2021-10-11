Police nab accused murdering friend at Bajrang Chowk- Murderer was hiding in New Mondha at Jadhavwadi

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

The Cidco police have arrested the murderer Vishal Agale while he was hiding in the open yard at New Mondha in Jadhavwadi. Meanwhile, the accused confessed to the police that he has killed Siddharth Rangnath Hiwrale in a fit of anger as few of their common friends had told him that the deceased is planning to kill him.

He is regretting committing the crime on the wrong information provided by his addict companions. All of them including Vishal and Siddharth would use to consume narco-stuff, said the police officers.

As reported earlier, a 35-year-old Siddharth (Mathuranagar in N-6 Cidco) reached the Vishwas Wine

Shop at Bajrang Chowk to buy wine on Sunday at 9.12 pm. Agale (28, resident of Cambridge High School area) came running behind and stabbed Siddharth to death at 9.14 pm with a sharp-edged weapon and ran away. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras of the wine shop. Both of them were friends. In a drunk state, Vishal was roaming around in Bajrang Chowk by abusing the people at 8.30 pm. Later on, the duo had heated arguments over some issue. In the meantime, Siddharth rushed towards the wine shop and Vishal chased him and killed him. Siddharth collapsed on the ground in one stab. He was admitted to the MGM Hospital but died while undergoing treatment. The body was sent for post mortem to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Meanwhile, the Cidco police and Crime Branch had launched a massive search to arrest Vishal. In the meantime, Cidco police came to know that the accused is hiding in Jadhavwadi. Hence the team comprising police inspector (II) Vinod Salagarkar, API Dnyaneshwar Awghad, head constables Santosh Mudiraj and Erfan Khan arrested him. During the investigation, the accused informed the cops that he and Siddharth were friends and had quarrelled several times in the past. He also informed about the wrong info shared by their common friends. Hence before he kills me I killed him, he confessed.

The action was taken by PI Sambhaji Pawar, Salagarkar, Awghad, PSI Ashok Awchar, head constables Mudiraj, Khan, Vijayanand Gaoli, Siddharth Navture, Anil Somvanshi.

Two teams were formed to search the accused. The assistant police inspector (special branch) Dnyaneshwar Awghad, police inspector Sambhaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police Nishikant Bhujbal and deputy commissioner Deepak Girhe had visited the spot, surveyed the CCTV footage.