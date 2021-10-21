Police nab one in gang rape on two other state's women

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

In a major breakthrough, the rural police have succeeded in arresting one suspect in connection with the gang rape on two other state's women and looting their family, at Tondoli village in Paithan tehsil, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, the police have formed six squads to arrest the other absconding dacoits of the gang. The senior police officials were camping in the vicinity of the village to resolve the crime. According to sources, the suspect arrested by police has confessed to his involvement in the crime that had taken place on Tuesday night.

The state's EGS minister Sandipan Bhumre and BJP leader Chitra Wagh today visited the village to condole the victims family. It may be noted that the family comprising three males and four females were staying in the farm settlement for the last three months. The dacoits attacked their house on Tuesday between 7 pm and 8 pm. They beat the family members mercilessly and locked the male members by tying their legs and hands in one room and later on, four dacoits raped two women of the family by taking them outside of the house. The sensational incident spread like wildfire on Wednesday.

The police authorities like the superintendent of police (SP) Nimit Goyal, additional SP Pawan Bansode, a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vishal Nehul and a police inspector (crime branch) Vijay Khetmalas reached the site and were camping in the Bidkin area. The special IGP KM Prasanna guided the police administration. The rural police resorted to combing operation on Wednesday night. The police protection was also provided to the victim's family.

While speaking to media persons Bhumre said," The government will provide all support to the victim family at different levels. I am hopeful that the police will put the accused behind the bars soon."

Wagh lamented the Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying," The women are not safe in the state and the incidents of women exploitation are repeatedly coming to light. There is no existence of government."

The additional SP Pawan Bansod said, " There is big progress in Tondoli incident investigation. The case will be resolved totally by Friday morning. Each and every person from the Aurangabad rural police force is taking the effort to arrest the accused. The efforts are being taken to provide financial help to the family through welfare fund."