Police raids spa centre running flesh trade in Osmanpura

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

In a joint action, the crime branch and Osmanpura police, raided a high profile Spa Centre and arrested an aunty and a pimp, from Osmanpura vicinity, today at 7 pm. A flesh trade business was operated in the name of Spa, it is learnt.

Acting upon the information, under the guidance of the assistant commissioner (crime branch) Vishal Dhumme, PI Avinash Aghav and police inspector (Osmanpura police station) Geeta Bagwade, the team comprising PSI Kalyan Shelke, ASI Patare, Shaikh Habeeb, Rajendra Salunke and Nikam raided the so-called Spa Centre and detained the aunty, one pimp and two young girls from the spot, said the police sources. On the basis of complaint lodged by lady police constable Sanjeevani Shinde, the case has been registered at Osmanpura police station.