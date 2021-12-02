Police seize 2.5 kgs Marijuana from Naregaon

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

The crime branch police arrested a man and seized 2.702 kgs of Marijuana amounting to Rs 27,000 from his house at Naregaon on Wednesday evening, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav. The arrested has been identified as Vijay Rajaram Pimparne (32, Gulli No. 1, Naregaon).

Police said, crime branch PSI Datta Shelke and his team received information that Marijuana is stored at a house in Naregaon.

Accordingly, the crime branch team raided the house on Wednesday evening and seized 2.702 kgs of Marijuana amounting to Rs 27,000. A case has been registered at Cidco MIDC police station based on the complaint lodged by PSI Shelke. PI Vitthal Pote is further investigating the case.

In another incident, PSI Shelke and his team raided a gambling den at Beed By-pass and arrested the operator Shaikh Ejaz alias Sonu Shaikh Khaliluddin (32, Amrai, Beed By-pass). A case has been registered at Satara police station on the complaint lodged by head constable Rajendra Salunke. API Nandkumar Bhandare is further investigating the case.