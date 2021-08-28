Police seize illegal biodiesel worth Rs 30L

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The city crime branch and the Cidco police station teams raided two places where the biodiesel was being sold illegally and seized biodiesel worth Rs 24,99,444 and Rs 5,20,000 respectively. The entire illegal biodiesel amounted Rs 30,19,444.

The crime branch police on Saturday at around 1.30 raided near Vivekanand College, opposite Royal Travels. They found that accused Sachin Ramrao Rathod (21, Arni, Yeotmal) was filling the biodiesel from his car (MH 17 AG 8789) in a travels bus along with bus driver Dadasaheb Mahadev Late (Wajne, Pune). The police seized biodiesel, pickup, bus, measuring equipment, all worth Rs 24,99,444. A case has been registered at the Kranti Chowk police station. The police action was executed by crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, API Manoj Shinde, constable Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gawali, Vishal Patil, Anand Wahul, Vilas Muthe and others.

In another incident, Cidco police seized biodiesel amounting Rs 5.2 lakh. PI Sambhaji Pawar received information that illegal biodiesel is stored near Kalawati Mangal Karyalaya on Jalgaon road. The police along with supply inspector Kavita Girne raided the place and found that Salman Ismail Khan (Central Naka), Terence Williams Lobo (Sanjaynagar, Baijipura) and Samsher Mehboob Pathan (Ekdant Apartment, Pannalalnagar) have stored 2400 litres biodiesel in 12 drums. The action was executed by PI Sambhaji Pawar, Vinod Salgarkar, Santosh Mudiraj, Vijayanand Gawali, Irfan Khan, Siddharth Navture, Ganesh Nagare, Sham Kale and others.