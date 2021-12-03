Police seize Marijuana from grocery shop

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

City crime branch and Waluj MIDC police, in joint action, seized 424 grams of Marijuana amounting to Rs 4,000 from a grocery shop at Sajapur in Waluj area in the wee hours of Friday. The drug peddler Shaikh Rafique Shaikh Kadar (58, Sajapur) has been arrested.

Crime branch PSI Gajajnan Sontakke, ASI Vitthal Javkhede, constable Sandeep Bidkar and others were patrolling on Thursday night when they received the information that Marijuana is being sold from a grocery shop.

Waluj MIDC police station API Madansingh Ghunawat, Prakash Gaikwad and the crime branch team raided the shop at around 1.30 am. The police searched the shop and found Marijuana inside the counter. A case has been registered against Shaikh Rafique while PSI Sachin Shinde is further investigating the case.