Police seize Rs 1.28L Gutkha

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

City police have seized Gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 1,28,250 being transported illegally in a car (MH20 CS 2288) at Cidco N-6 Chowk on Tuesday night.

Police said, the crime branch received the information that Shaikh Zuber Shaikh Gulam Rasul (33, Sanjaynagar, Baijipura) is transporting Gutkha and tobacco products in a car. Accordingly, under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, police team including PSI Amol Mhaske, ASI Satish Jadhav, head constable Jitendra Thakur, Sudkhakar Misal, Ravindra Kharat, Sunil Belkar, Vijay Pimple and others laid a trap at Cidco N-6 chowk. They stopped the car and during the search found Gutkha and tobacco products being transported illegally. The articles and car seized, all amounted Rs 22,43,250. A case has been registered at Cidco police station.