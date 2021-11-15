Policeman son’s murder case solved

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The Cidco police have solved the mystery of the murder of a policeman’s son Yogesh Narayan Ghuge (Shivneri Colony, Cidco). Three accused including Sachin Ravindra Gaikwad (31), Pramod Bhagwan Salvi (21) and Vikas Sarjerao Sadashive (22, all residents of Ambedkarnagar) have been arrested and they have been remanded in police custody till November 18.

The police received the information in the wee hours on Sunday that Yogesh was lying in a pool of blood near the crematorium at Ambedkarnagar. He died at around 10 am while undergoing treatment. On receiving the information, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Suresh Wankhede and others rushed to the spot and issued directives to the investigating officers.

Considering the seriousness of the case, Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar himself started the investigation. Special branch PSI Ashok Avchar and his team arrested three suspects in this regard. Their interrogation continued till late at night and then they confessed the murder.

Accused and deceased Yogesh knew each other and they had a dispute for the past few days, the accused told police. The police action was executed by PI Pawar, API Shraddha Waidande, Dnyaneshwar Avghad, PSI Avchar, Kailas Annaldas, Santosh Mudiraj, Irfan Khan, Prakash Dongre, Vishal Sonawane and others. Yogesh and Sachin quarreled on Saturday afternoon. Yogesh’s mother intervened and solved the dispute. Yogesh was brought home was detained in a room. He asked the family members to release him as he had to go to answer a call of nature. On the condition that he will not go anywhere, his mother opened the door. But, he went outside at around 12.30 am. He was found lying in a pool of blood at around 3 am.

During the inquiry, it was unveiled that Sachin had an affair with a woman and Yogesh teased her. The dispute aroused between them. On Sunday at around 1 am, Yogesh went to the house of that woman.

Sachin and the other accused were also present there. They severely beat Yogesh with iron rods. He went in an ATM centre but they chased him and dragged him out of ATM centre and again beat him on the head and legs with rods. He died due to excessive blood loss, the sources said.