Political aspirants prefer 'one ward, one corporator' system in AMC elections!

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The schedule of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) general elections is unpredictable. The civic body till the last election (in 2015) has conducted elections on the ' one ward, one corporator' system. However, the government is thinking of holding the civic election in future through the two-members system by forming Prabhag (comprising two wards), in future. Many of the aspirants are passing sleepless nights as if the 'Prabhag' is formed then the population of voters would be around 20,000 voters, which pushes them to guess whether they would get elected or not?

The AMC has conducted its general elections in the years 1988, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015. It was held on a one-member panel system. Earlier, it was decided to create Prabhags with three members panel system and hold the elections during the regime of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi scrapped the proposal. Now, the proposal for a two-member panel system has been submitted to the government. The final decision is yet to be taken on it. If the proposal is okayed then the political parties will have to put in all their best. It is also said that the winning chances of independent candidates also get bleak.

Former mayor Rasheed Mamu said, " The one ward election system is always good. Two members in one Prabhag would be troublesome during the contesting of the election. We had to concentrate on the voting trends in other wards. Many things are dependent upon on candidate who is pairing with us."

Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele adds," Holding the elections by comprising two wards to form one Prabhag is wrong. Many aspiring candidates do social service keeping an eye on the one-ward election system. It becomes tough if the election is held as per a two-member system. The old one-ward-one corporator system is recommended."

BJP MLA Atul Save said," Everyone gets an opportunity if there is one ward. If the Prabhag is formed then there should be a pair of three members. There is no objection is continuing the one-ward-one candidate system."