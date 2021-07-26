Political benefits taken of vaccination drive

Aurangabad, July 26:

The city is facing severe scarcity of the Corona vaccines for the past few days. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), considering increasing the crowd at the vaccination centres have adopted the system to give token to the residents.

It was unveiled on Monday that some political persons are trying to hamper the system. The supporters of the political leaders pressurized the contractual workers at the centres and took away the token as many as they want. Later, the tokens are distributed to the favouring people.

Fed up with this constant pressure, the corporation has closed some centres permanently. On Monday, the Shiv Sena and BJP activists clash over the tokens distributed at the centres. BJP alleged that the Shiv Sena had started the black marketing of the tokens. During the reality check, it was found that the tokens are being taken at almost all the 10 centres, which are being operated presently. The tokens are given to the favouring people while the people standing in long queues for hours have face severe inconvenience.

AMC medical officer Dr Neeta Padalkar said that many people could not register online, and hence the token system has been started. If the tokens are taken in bulk, the AMC will have to start the online registration again. The residents standing in the queues between 9 am and 10 am will be given preference. The token system will be cancelled, she said.