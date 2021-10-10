Possibility of load shedding looms over the district

Decision in two days: Appeal to reduce power consumption between 6 and 10 in the morning and evening

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Due to shortage of coal, 13 projects of various thermal power plants supplying power to MSEDCL have been shut down. As a result, 3,330 MW power supply was reduced. As a result, the possibility of load shedding has increased during the festive season. A decision is likely to be taken in the next two days. About 9 lakh electricity consumers in Aurangabad district will be affected. MSEDCL has appealed to consumers to use electricity sparingly between 6 am and 10 am and between 6 pm and 10 pm.

The load shedding might severely affect the industrial sector, along with ordinary citizens. The highest consumption of electricity is in the morning and evening. It has been appealed to use electricity sparingly at this time. While the coal shortage is getting darker, the demand for electricity has also increased due to the October heat.

In the state (excluding Mumbai) 17,289 MW electricity was supplied by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) as per the demand on Saturday. The demand for electricity declined on Sunday due to rains in some parts of the state in the last 24 hours. At 11.30 am on Sunday, there was a demand of 18,200 MW in the state and 15,800 MW in the jurisdiction of MSEDCL. In order to prevent load shedding, as per the order of Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, three phase power is being supplied on agricultural power lines in 8 hours day or night cycle.

Possibility of circular issuance

Reducing the consumption of electricity during the peak period will reduce the gap between demand and availability and there will be no need for load shedding. MSEDCL has appealed to consumers to use electricity sparingly between 6 am and 10 am and between 6 pm and 10 pm to balance supply and demand as the shortage of electricity is likely to increase due to coal shortage. Sources in MSEDCL said that a circular regarding load shedding is likely to be issued in the next two days.

MSEDCL customers in Aurangabad

-Domestic: 6,12,779

- Agriculture: 2,23,983

- Industrial: 14,941