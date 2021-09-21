PR section records loss of Rs 3.5 cr due to strike by revenue personnel

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The state government sustained a loss of Rs 3.5 crore revenue due to an indefinite strike called on by Maharashtra Stamps and Registration office, Non-Gazetted Employees Association, to press their various pending demands, in Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed districts, from today. There are more than 25 offices in all three districts and not a single property was registered due to strike on Tuesday.

There are 13 registration offices in Aurangabad district and around 12 in Jalna and Beed districts. Around a hundred officers and personnel participated in the drive. As a result, not a single property (through sale or purchase) was registered, said the deputy inspector general (stamps) Soham Wayal. Meanwhile, the district stamps officer Deepak Sonawane said, " There are around 30 officials and personnel in the district and today's official work was affected due to the strike."

The campuses of these offices wore a deserted look since the morning as the people who were aware of the strike did not turn up, while those who were not knowing visited the office and return disappointed.

The association's district president Ramesh Lokhande and secretary A K Tupe said, " Our demand is to sanction promotions, do not implement new service rules, fill up the vacant posts, publish the seniority list etc. There are many posts lying vacant that have to be filled up on a promotion basis. The delay in filling up the vacant posts is creating a burden of work upon existing staff. Besides, the staff who are waiting for their due promotions are living in disappointment for the past many years, said Lokhande.