Prabhag structure work continues even after month

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

In the backdrop of the upcoming Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, the work of the rough draft of the prabhag structure continues even after a month.

It may be noted that in December 2019, AMC had to face the court due to several discrepancies in the draft. Hence, the corporation machinery is now alert while preparing the rough draft.

The state election commission had directed AMC to send the draft by November 30. However, it has given the time extension till December 5 as administrator Astik Kumar Pandey was on leave. He returned from leave on Monday and reviewed the draft and issued some directives to the officers.

AMC is working on the praghag structure for the past month. The number of corporators will increase from 115 to 126 in the new structure. Three existing wards will be combined to form a prabhag, the sources said. Administrator Pandey on Monday directed officers to rectify some technical faults in the draft, for which the election commission has sought a time extension till December 5, informed deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale.

Earlier, the commission had directed to submit the draft by November 18, but the administration then requested to extend the period till November 25, later by November 30, and now till December 5.