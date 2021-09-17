‘Present, Former can be Future Allies’ comment sparks speculations

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

In the backdrop of the upcoming local bodies elections, the comment of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray referring to the dignitaries on the dais as ‘the present and the former, can be future allies’ sparked speculations in the political arena. However, the coming period will decide about it, he said. Thackeray, during the function of the stone laying of the new Zilla Parishad (ZP) new building, made this statement. Reactions from the senior BJP, NCP and Congress leaders came to the fore in the state.

Union minister of state for railways and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve and union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad were on the dais. Thackeray made the statement looking at Danve. Later, Dr Karad, while leaving the dais early, had a chat with him. These gestures had given the opportunity to the political experts to analyze the present political situation.

The BJP, MIM and Congress leaders were present on the dais but the NCP leaders, although named in the invitation card, were not present. Earlier, minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar in his introductory speech, demanded a railway linkage between Marathwada and Ahmednagar district.

Answering the same, Danve said that he is aware of his responsibilities and will do his best for it. He then mentioned that the two parties (BJP and Shiv Sena) shared the same ideology, and his party was always in favour of renewing the ties. Replying to Danve, CM Thackeray referred to Danve as former ally and can be future, if come together.