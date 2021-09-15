Presentation made before bank heads, Making a pitch for investment, AF briefs them about strength of Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Sept 16: Local organisation AurangabadFirst this evening made a presentation about city’s strengths before the chairmen, managing directors and chief executive officers of the prominent nationalised banks on the eve of the National Banking Conference to be held in the city. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad has taken initiative for the conference.

AF president Pritish Chatterjee welcomed the guests. Industrialist Ram Bhogale made the introductory speech. Former CMIA president and CII chairman Mukund Kulkarni made a studied presentation highlighting industrial progress of Aurangabad and Jalna and resources available here.

Union MoS for Finance Dr Karad spoke about the importance of the industrial and historical city of Aurangabad and asked the bank heads to extend all help to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions for development. Dr Karad had taken up the issue of investment in Aurangabad with Investment India officials. The MoS informed the audience that as the aftermath of that meeting, representatives of multinational Tesla company will be visiting Aurangabad in the second week of October for assessing potential of investment here.

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara, MD and CEO Bank of India, A K Das, MLAs Atul Save, Prashant Bamb, Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, collector Sunil Chavan and Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne were present on the occasion.