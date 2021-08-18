President’s Police Medal winning officials honoured, programme at Lokmat Bhavan

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The daredevil police officers who were awarded the President Police Medals (PPM) on Independence Day were felicitated at Lokmat Bhavan today.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda said, “It is a matter of great pride and joy for all of us that seven police officers from Marathwada have received the President’s medals. It is our duty to felicitate them.”

A medal recipient and Bharat Battalion commandant Madhukar Satpute said the battalion could be established in Aurangabad due to the efforts taken by Rajendra Darda. He said he hails from Latur and it was a matter of joy for him to have received the presidents’ medal working in Aurangabad.

It is the felicitation of the Aurangabad police

ACP (retd) Govardhan Kolekar, said, “I do not consider it as an individual medal for me, but it is of the entire police force and the residents who worked to control the situation during the riots. This medal will inspire the Aurangabad police to work more courageously in future.” ACP Kolekar, the only officer from Aurangabad police commissionerate to have received medal for gallantry, won the honour for his work to control riots in Aurangabad in 2018.

Lokmat’s general manager (public relations) Dr Khushalchand Baheti conducted the proceedings and proposed a vote of thanks. Senior editorial and management staff were present.

Officers felicitated

President Police Medal (Gallantry) - retired ACP Govardhan Kolekar.

PPM (excellent service) - Bharat Reserve Battalion commandant Madhukar Satpute, crime Branch PSI Deepak Dhone, anti-corruption bureau assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Vishnu Rakade, ASI Aurangabad rural police Balasaheb Kanade, ASI (Beed) Suryakant Gulbhile and ASI (Jalna) Shaikh Rashid. Deepak Dhone’s award was accepted by his wife Chanchal. They were felicitated by giving a shawl, a bouquet and a certificate.