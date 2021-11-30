Private hospitals getting ready to tackle third wave

New mutants alert: planning to increase treatment facilities according to the number of patients

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

Private hospitals in the city have been alerted against the backdrop of new corona mutant omicron. Along with government hospitals, private hospitals have also played an important role in the first and second covid wave. Private hospitals are planning to increase the number of corona treatment facilities in the near future.

Regular non-covid treatment in government as well as private hospitals has been streamlined. The district currently has less than a hundred corona patients. However, corona's new mutant Omicron has alerted the government health system. At the same time, private hospitals have started taking precautionary measures. The facilities required for covid treatment will be re-activated after taking review of the number of corona patients in near future. There is little concern as the number of patients is under control at present. However, as the number of patients increases, the number of beds for corona patients in private hospitals will be increased.

Suspects to be tested

The health department of the municipal corporation has instructed the private hospitals to test the suspected patients coming to the treatment, said Dr Paras Mandlecha health officer, municipal corporation.

Priority to patient care

The risk of death from new mutants is not high, but the rate of infection is higher. Over the past several months, several treatments have developed for corona. So there is not much to worry about. Private hospitals will provide outpatient services as required, said Dr Himanshu Gupta, president, Marathwada hospital association.