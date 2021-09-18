PRO Shinde suspended
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2021 10:35 PM2021-09-18T22:35:01+5:302021-09-18T22:35:01+5:30
The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) suspended the public relations officer (PRO) Sanjay Shinde on Saturday.
A female student from a department lodged a complaint against Sanjay Shinde sent her an objectionable text message through mobile phone on the evening of September 3.
A case was registered with Begumpura Police Station. The administration asked him to present his say in writing. The university also initiated a probe through Vishakha Samiti. He submitted his say the writing.
According to sources, the university suspended him until further orders. The suspension orders were issued this evening.