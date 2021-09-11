Prohibitory orders during Ganesh festival

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The commissioner of police, Dr Nikhil Gupta, has issued prohibitory orders and imposed section 144 in the city between September 10 to 19 to restrict the spread of the Corona pandemic. More than five persons cannot gather at a place during this period. According to the order the devotees have been restricted to pay obeisance personally in the pandals of the public Ganesh Mandals.

The obeisance can be paid only through an online system or electronic medium. More than five volunteers of the Ganesh Mandals can not gather at the Mandap and will have to follow social distancing guidelines. All measures to prevent Covid-19 should be adopted. No inflammable articles can be lit or launch in the air. All the religious places will be closed as section 144 has been imposed in the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad police commissionerate.

No procession was allowed during the installation of the Ganesh idols to welcome Lord Ganesha, and procession will not be allowed during the Ganesh immersion either, the order mentioned.

ACP Ravindra Salokhe said that the CP issued prohibitory orders to stop the spread of Covid-19. More than five persons gathering at a place has been prohibited. Strict action will be taken if the orders are breached, he said.