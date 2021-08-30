PSBA English school celebrates virtual Krishna Janmashtami

Aurangabad, Aug 30: Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated at PSBA English School with great devotion. The students of standards IV and V participated wholeheartedly. Principal Padma Jawalekar said the Bhagavatam defines Krishna as a purna avatar - a complete incarnation. The 'avatar' signifies the totality of consciousness assuming a human form. Students presented a beautiful song and dance performance on Dashavatar of Vishnu.

Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar asked the students to understand the meaning of Bhagwat Geeta’s Shlokas and practice in the real life situations for the solutions for the problems we face. Sai Kacheswar and Rashmi Rohinkar conducted the proceedings. Primary head Aparna Pimple proposed a vote of thanks.