Purchase of warm cloths dip as cold disappear

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

Even though the winter season is at its peak, the intensity of cold has disappeared. The citizens who were more inclined towards wearing warm clothes are now sweating due to increased temperatures. As a result, the purchase of warm clothes has reduced drastically in the past few days. The rising fuel and transportation cost has also led to an increase in the prices of warm clothes.

Vendors at the Tibetan market said that the average price of winter clothes has gone up by Rs 150-200. The winter season starts around October end. After Diwali, the cold snap intensifies. Citizens usually purchase warm clothes in November and the sale increases in December as cold is at its peak. However, this year there are continuous fluctuations in temperature. Rains have also led to the cold disappearing and increasing humidity. Hence citizens not purchasing warm clothes.

The increase in fuel prices have also impacted our business. Trader Geleg Urgyen said that traders from Himachal Pradesh, Nepal and Tibet have set up their shops in the city and nearby villages. But the turnout of citizens is not like we expected as the changing weather has reduced the cold. We might have to quit this business if the situation remains the same.

Prices went up

Trader Anzan Basnet said that the prices of the jackets, sweaters, mufflers, kids clothing and shawls have gone up significantly. Women's fancy jackets are available in the market between Rs 800 to Rs 3000. Mens jackets are also available in a wide variety in similar price ranges. Prices of sweaters for elderly are between Rs 500 to Rs 900 and kids at Rs 500 to Rs 1000. Shawls, sweatshirts, masks for ears and face are sold between Rs 150 to Rs 300.