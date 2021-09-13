PWD candidates get 5 pc reservation Ph D admissions

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has given 5 per cent reservation to Person with Disability (PWD) category candidates in Ph D admissions.

The Ph D Entrance Test (PET) was held between January and March 2021 for the admissions. The result of the first and second papers was declared. But, PWD students did not get a reservation. They requested the administration to give them a reservation.

Bamu declared the list of PWD candidates who were provided five pc reservation. A total of 13 candidates were declared passed in the first PET paper on the basis of reservation on September 3. Their second paper was conducted on September 7.

A total of five candidates had already cleared the first paper, however, they were declared failed in the second paper. With the implementation of reservation, they were declared passed and eligible for next phase admissions.