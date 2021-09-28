Rain created havoc in M’wada; over 700 people shifted due to Gulab storm

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Rain created havoc in the different parts of Marathwada due to Gulab storm on Tuesday. More than 700 people were shifted to safer places as small and big rivers of the region were flowing up to the brim.

Many villages lost their contact. There were demands of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and helicopter for rescue and relief work at Latur.

There has been no sunshine in the division throughout the day because of light or heavy rains at intervals.

houses collapse incidents reported din in A’bad district

A total of 20 houses were collapsed at Pohri B Nimbhora-Gondegaon village in Aurangabad district following rains.

Jarandi pond at Soyegaon tehsil is overflowing and incidents of house collapse were also reported. Two transformers were burnt after lightning struck on DP at Lihakheda.

Dhanora to Punewadi villages, Beleshwar Wadi, Kakdewadi in Sillod tehsil lost their contact after Purna river flooded. Girija reservoir is overflowing. Traffic was stopped Alapurwadi bridge in Gangapur due to the overflow of the river. Water is being released from Shivna Takli with 20,000 cusecs speed. River water is flowing on Nagpur-Mumbai Highway bridge at Lasur because of flooding.

Waterlogging in houses, farms in Jalna

A cattle belonging to Sanjay Shinde was killed at Ambegaon in Jafrabad tehsil of Jalna district after lightning struck it.

Rainwater entered many houses at Siddheshwar Pimpalgaon in Ghansaungi tehsil. Waterlogging was reported in farms at Jambsamarth village after the percolation tank leaked.

Many villages lost contact in Hingoli

Many lost contact after Madhumati river was flooded in Hingoli district today.

19 stranded in flood, rescued Beed

A total of 19 persons were stranded at Ambejogai in flood.

They were rescued with the help of a relief and rescue team boat.

Bhatunga village in Kaij tehsil was flooded, causing damage.

Many stranded in flood, help sought.

Villagers stranded in floodwater at Devla village of Latur were shifted to a safe place. The request for NDRF and helicopter sought as people stranded at Ghansargaon, Didol Deshmukh and Sarsa in Renapur tehsil.

Man’s body found; over 500 shifted to a safe place in Osmanabad

The dead body of Balaji Kamble, who was washed away at Terna river basin in Bhandarwadi of Osmanabad, was not found yet. The dead body of Padmini Rakh was found in water at Washi.

A total of 150 were stranded at Irla, 325 at Ramvadi and six at Dawoodpur in Osmanabad district after Terna river water entered the villages were shifted to a safe place.

Three houses at Wakdi in Kalamb tehsil were surrounded by floodwater. A total of 17 persons were stranded on rooftop of the house.NDRF team rescued them safely. A weir at Deodhanora at 3 am today.