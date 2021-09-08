Rain damages goods worth Rs 40 crore

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

It rained heavily for an hour in the city on Tuesday night. The rain caused a lot of damage to the goods in the shops and warehouses located in the basement. Hundreds of shops were flooded. According to a preliminary estimate by Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, the trading community has suffered a loss of Rs 40 crore.

The citizens experienced such heavy rains after many years. The water caused a commotion in the central market of the city. The shops in the basement and warehouses were full of water. The cloth and footwear shops on Tilak Path, electronic shops in Gomtesh market, shops near Aushadhi Bhavan were filled with one to two feet of water. Water also damaged medicines in medical shops. Water flooded 0 shops in Diwan Devdi. Despite the installation of water pumps the water in the parking lot in V K Heights did not depleted until Wednesday afternoon. There was four to five feet of water in the basement of the Govardhan complex on the same road. The residents had to call the firefighters to the rescue. Clothing shops in the basement of the complex in front of the Badi Lane Masjid in City Chowk, several shops on the road behind the City Chowk police station were also flooded.

Loss of Rs 40 crore

Mahasangh secretary Laxminarayan Rathi said, "We surveyed the old markets today. The rains damaged goods in hundreds of shops. According to preliminary estimates, traders lost around Rs 40 crore. Furniture, medicines, electronic items and clothes in shops in Aurangpura, Kumbharwada, Rangargalli and other markets were damaged due to water. Vice president Vijay Jaiswal, former president Ajay Shah and others were present.