Rally organised to celebrate Independence Day

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University organised a rally on Saturday to celebrate 75th Independence Day.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi flagged off to the rally. District officer of NYK Sankalp Shukla was also present. NSS director Dr T R Patil guided the volunteers.

NYK volunteers, NSS volunteers from Chetna College, Deogiri College, Maulana Azad College, Government Institute of Science, Lokseva College, MIT, Milind College, Vivekanand College, Arts College-Bidkin, Rajarshi Shau College, Waluj Shivchhatrapati College, I P Women’s College, Vasantrao Naik College, Vijendra Kabra Social Work College, Rajarshi Shau College-Pathri participated in the rally.

District coordinator Dnyaneshwar Pathrikar, Shramistha Thakur, Dr Sheetal Biyani, Dr Vaishali Perke, Dr Gajan Hanvat worked for the success of the event.