Record of 75 consecutive hours of swimming, cycling, eye check-up

Citizens spontaneously respond to 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), various social and sports organizations have organized various programs in the city to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. On Sunday, the swimmers set a record of swimming for 75 consecutive hours at the corporation's Siddharth swimming pool. Similarly, bicycle riding activity was organised in the morning from historical places. Bicycle lovers responded well to the initiative. A free eye check-up camp was held for the employees of the corporation.

Swimming started on September 30. One team was led by municipal additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, while the other team was led by Vishnu Lokhande of smart city. Two swimmers were constantly swimming in the water. Rustum Tupe, Rameshwar Sonawane, Kadir Khan, Eknath Magar, Vasant Pawar, Sudam Autade, Gopinath Kharat, Rajesh Patil and other swimmers participated in the event. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, additional commissioner BB Nemane, international coach Abhay Deshmukh, Mukesh Basha, Ravindra Pawar, Rajendra Kale, Ravindra Rathi, Sushil Banga and members of the Aurangabad district swimming association were present.

Bicycle riding from historic gates

The cycle ride received a huge response from citizens. A total of 75 people including Aurangabad district cycling association, NCC students and teachers participated in this event. Cyclists visited Paithan Gate, Naubat Darwaza, Roshangate, Katkat Gate, Jafargate at Mondha, Shahganj clock tower and learned the history of each gate. They also promised to preserve this heritage. The 'Cycle for Freedom' was launched by former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodale from Kranti Chowk at 7 am. Arpita Sharad, Sneha Bakshi, association president Nikhil Kacheshwar, secretary Charanjit Singh Sangha, joint secretary Atul Joshi, Amogh Jain, Satish Purushottam Anvekar, Rishikesh Raila and others were present.

Eye examination of Corporation employees

A free eye check-up and cataract surgery camp was organized for the municipal sanitary staff under 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' jointly by the AMC, Lions Club of Aurangabad, Lions Club of Aurangabad Gold and Lions Club of Aurangabad Gemini. The camp was inaugurated by head of the solid waste department Nandkishore Bhombe. Deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi, health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, Rajesh Shukla, Praveen Kala, Prajesh Rana, Kishore Rawka, Mayur Sonawane, Manoj Ambhore of Lions Club were present. Eye examination of 152 staff was done. Sanitation inspector Sachin Bhalerao, Vishal Kharat, city coordinator Kiran Jadhav were present.