Recovery agent sending lewd messages to woman arrested

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

A recovery agent sent lewd messages to a woman who had outstanding credit card bills and also demanded her sexual favours. The city cyber police have arrested the agent Ranjeetkumar Dashrath Chaudhary (27, Deepak Vihar, Uttamnagar, New Delhi).

The complainant woman from the Cidco area purchased the household appliances amounting Rs 43,000 through her SBI credit card. She paid Rs 25,000 bill of her credit card but could not pay the remaining bills as she lost her job in the Covid pandemic. Later, the recovery agent sent her lewd messages for the recovery of the remaining Rs 21,000 and also demanded sexual favours to her.

She lodged a complaint in this regard at the Cidco MIDC police station in last February. The investigating officers took the husband of the complainant to Delhi for the investigation of the case, and the latter had to bear all the expenses at Delhi. The officers also went to Vaishnodevi during this visit. Still, no action was taken against the accused, and hence, the complainant submitted an application to the commissioner of police.

The CP issued an order to investigate the matter through ACP and handed over the case to the cyber police station. Under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta and DCP Aparna Gite, the cyber PI Gautam Patare, PSI Eknath Ware and their team tested the technical aspects in this case.

After the investigation, it was cleared that accused Chaudhary inflicted mental torture on the complainant and her family members. The police then arrested the accused from Delhi and seized his mobile phone.