Registration date for PG, Engg 2nd term exams extended

Aurangabad, July 24:

The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has extended the last date for the second term examinations form submissions for postgraduate (traditional) and Engineering courses up to July 31.

The last date of applying for the examinations of M A, M Com, M Sc and Engineering courses was last week. The date was extended up to July 31.

With the late fees, students can submit the application form up to August 7. The colleges will have to submit the students' application form up to August 10.