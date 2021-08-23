Registration date for post-HSC polytechnic courses extended

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The admission registration date for the post-HSC Polytechnic course was extended up to August 27.

The registration for the first year of diploma technical courses in Pharmacy, Surface Coating Technology and Hotel Management and Catering Technology for the academic year 2021-22 began last month. The last date of applying online was August 20. The date was extended following request by students, parents and institutes.

Candidates can get verified their documents and confirm the application form on or before August 27. The provisional merit list will be released on August 30.

Aspirants will be allowed to submit grievances or objections between August 31 and September 3. The final merit list will be announced on September 4.

The option form filling process for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is likely to commence after September 5.