Registration for Feb 2022 exams to commence next month

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will commence the registration for the first term February-2022 session examinations from November 15.

Candidates of various semesters of courses like BA (Traditional, International Journalism and MCJ), B Com (Traditional, E-Commerce and Applied)

B Sc (Computer Science, Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Bio-Informatics, Forensic Science, Networking and Multimedia, Workshop Technology, Home Science, Animation, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Hardware and Networking), BSW, BPA, BFA, BCA (Science), BCA (Management), BBA, B Voc, LLB and LL M. The last date of examination form submission is November 30.

With late fees, candidates can submit the application form between December 1 and January 11. The examinations will commence on February 2, 2022. The university released the first and second term examination.