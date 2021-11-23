Relief to hundreds of Ph D researchers as date thesis submission date extended

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has extended the last date of submission of the dissertation up to December 31.

It may be noted educational institutes including universities and colleges were shut down for more than one and half years in Covid situation. Many researchers could not complete their Ph D thesis because of the unavailability of laboratory, library, transportation and financial adversary. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for the submission of thesis for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) scholars till December-end. The extension was granted in the larger interest of the researchers’ for the third time. Initially, the deadline was extended till December 31, 2020, which was again extended to June 30, 2021.

Talking to this newspaper, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the date was extended on the basis of UGC notification.

Bamu issued a circular recently stating that candidates (full or part-time Ph D scholars) are allowed to submit their thesis till December 31, 2021. In the circular, the director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation stated that the dissertation submission date was given an extension in view of the Covid 19 situation. The research guide and scholars were urged to take note of it.