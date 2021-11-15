Residents of Labour Colony frighten on ambulances, health team arrival

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The residents of Vishwasnagar-Labour Colony were frightened when four to five ambulances along with the health department team reached the area on Monday morning by blaring siren.

It may be noted that the State Government granted permission to demolish 338 quarters of Labour Colony as they are in dilapidated condition. The district administration all the preparations to demolish the quarters.

District collector Sunil Chavan held a meeting of various department officers on November 14 and set up 17 squads that were entrusted with the responsibility of demolition of Government quarters. The demolition drive was to begin at 8.30 am on Monday, but, the district collector halted the action because of the repercussions of Tripura violence incident in some districts of the State.

Despite this, ambulances along with the health department team reached there, creating fear among the residents.

They came out of their houses and gheraoed ambulances. They asked the squad as to how it reached the spot when the action was halted. They made the squad leave the spot. There was tension for some time over the issue.

The squad members who were there for a long time had said that they would not return until they get orders from the administration.

Finally, the squad on learning about stay on the demolition action. Meanwhile, Shive Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire met the divisional commissioner and district collector today demanded that rehabilitation of actual residents should be done and not to do anything for illegal occupants.

The residents of the colony started circular agitation in front of the district collector officer for the past seven days. Various organisations have declared their support to the supporters. The organisations also installed their boards.

A female resident Surekha Manor sent an email to the Governor seeking permission to end life. She alleged that the administration is making them shelterless.