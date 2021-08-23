Resolution for ZP new building passed

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The resolution for the new four-storey zilla parishad (ZP) administrative building was passed unanimously during the special general body meeting on Monday. The proposal for the new building was pending for the past 21 years due to various reason. The construction committee chairman Kishor Balande directed the construction department to give the contract to the lowest bidder company N K Constructions of Rs 37.83 crores and start the work of demolition of the old building from Tuesday onwards.

The meeting chaired by ZP president Meena Shelke was held at the Marathwada Mahsul Prabodhini on Monday. Balande tabled the resolution for new building. Earlier, the state government on January 14, gave the administrative sanction of Rs 47.33 for the building while the technical sanction of Rs 34.83 crores was given on March 26. The proposed four-storey building will be established on 10,838 square meters area with the green building concept and the entire building will be completed in 14 months, Balande informed.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the members. Avinash Galande, Anuradha Chavan, Ramesh Gaikwad, Keshvrao Tayade, Kishor Pawar, Shivaji Pathrikar and others thanked minister of state for rural development Abdul Sattar for taking initiative for the proposed building. Executive engineer, Jafar Ahmed Qazi told that the work order will be given immediately and the demolition work will begin from Tuesday.

Nilesh Gatne attended the first special general body meeting after taking the charge of the ZP CEO.