Respite for M’wada after 4 days’ continuous rains; Orders to conduct Panchamas of losses issued

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

After four days of continuous rains, different parts of Marathwada got respite on Thursday. The region recorded 800 mm rainfall which is 121 mm higher than the annual average rainfall.

Rains created havoc, causing loss of kharip crops spread on five lakh hectares of land in eight districts of the region.

The Revenue Department issued orders on the divisional level to carry out objective-Panchanama of crops losses. It recorded over 100 mm rainfall in four days, resulting in loss of crops and soil erosion, washing away small bridges and roads connecting villages. The water stock of 10 big irrigation projects increased in the four days. The eight districts registered 1.2 mm rainfall by 8 am today. A total of 117 per cent rainfall recorded so far. The annual average of the region is 679 while it received 800 mm rainfall.

Deputy divisional commissioner (revenue) Parag Soman said that orders of district-level panchanamas of losses that took place from September 1 to 9 were issued in Marathwada.

“District level objective survey of land erosion, loss of crops would be carried out. Exact losses will be available on receiving the survey report in the next four to five days. Current figures of losses are not objective. It is too early to tell about exact losses from rains,” he added.