Retired teacher booked for molesting woman

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

A retired teacher allegedly molested a woman going on a moped by doing lewd gestures to her at Shivajinagar on Sunday afternoon. The woman got hold of him at a petrol pump by his collar and abused him. On receiving the information, the Jawaharnagar police rushed to the spot and brought him to the police station. A case of molestation has been registered based on the complaint lodged by the woman.

The 65-year-old retired teacher is a resident of Kannad tehsil and has come to his son at Shivajinagar for Mahalaxmi festival on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, he was going from Shivajinagar to Sutgirni Chowk to fill petrol in his motorcycle. At the same time, a 32 years old woman was also going on her moped on the same road. The woman alleged that he made gestures with hands to her on the motorcycle. When he went to the petrol pump, she also went after him and he again made gestures to her, she alleged.

The woman then caught the man by his collar and abused him. The nearby people gathered as asked him to apologized to the lady. He apologized and the police present there took him to the Jawaharnagar police station. A case has been registered based on the complaint of the woman.