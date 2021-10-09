Retreating monsoon duration extended up to Oct 12

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

The duration of the retreating monsoon was extended up to October 12. The Weather Bureau Centre had predicted retreating monsoon up to October 10.

The returning monsoon battered the city during the last few days.

Weather experts forecasted that there would be light rains up to October 12. It started raining at 11.30 am on Saturday.

Rain pace was accelerated in areas like Chikalthana, Garkheda, Vijaynagar, Gandheli, Walmi compared to Cidco and Hudco.

Water gathered on roads within few minutes. Significantly, there were no rain in Mondhanaka and Kranti Chowk areas.

Chikalthana Weather Bureau recorded 15.6 MM rainfall until 2.30 pm today.

Weather expert Shrinivas Aundhkar said that there would be a drizzle at some places up to October 12 in the retreating monsoon.

There are clouds of light rain in the sky. MGM JNEC Weather centre recorded 6.1 mm, and MGM Gandhi Weather Centre registered 22.2 mm rainfall today.

District records 150 pc rainfall

The district records 679.5 mm rainfall between June and September every year. This time around, it received an average of 1020.5 mm rainfall during the last four months. The percentage is 150.2 pc. In June and July, there was not much rainfall while heavy rains lashed the district in August and September.