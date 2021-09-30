Review meeting of the guardian minister cancelled at last minute

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

An online review meeting to declare wet drought was to be held in the presence of guardian minister Subhash Desai on Thursday. The link was sent to all the public representatives and officials. However, the online meeting was cancelled due to a meeting convened by the Chief Minister.

Desai had decided to hold an online meeting to take stock of the damage caused by the heavy rainfall. All public representatives, district collector, municipal commissioner, ZP CEO, agriculture department officials and crop insurance representatives had logged in for the meet. But since the meeting was postponed at the last minute. The meeting has been rescheduled for Friday.

Danve's letter to farmers

Most farmers in the district have lost all their crop to excess rains and they should be given subsidy up to 2 hectares immediately without panchnama, demanded MLC Ambadas Danve to the chief minister and the guardian minister. Danve said that houses, wells have collapsed and farm land has been washed away due to heavy rains. The insurance companies should be ordered to issue insurance amounts to farmers without conducting panchnama. Roads and bridges also need urgent repair.