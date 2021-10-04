Riverdale students win gold

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Anushka Jain (Class 6th) and Jiya Bhotkar (Class 9th) of Riverdale High School won gold medals in the All Maharashtra State Sub-junior Wushu Championship held in Wardha district, recently. They have subsequently been selected to compete at the National Level.

The management, trustees, principal, academic head, coordinators and staff congratulated the students for their success and the sports department for their remarkable achievement.