Riverdalian Rashi shines

Aurangabad, Sept 23: River Dale High School student Rashi Kolharkar won the first prize in the solo singing competition (group A) organized by Bharat Vikas Parishad, recently. The poem was provided by the organisers which was composed by music teacher Geeta Vyas Tuljapurkar. Chief guests were Malti Karandikar, Dr Manjusha Kulkarni and Mangal Chauhan. The school authorities congratulated Rashi and the music teacher for the achievement.