Robbers terrorise farmers from four settlements; locked houses

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Sensation prevailed after a gang of three robbers created a terror at four farm settlements in Chikalthana and Sultanpurwadi areas. They beat the villagers, tied them and fled away with their valuables, on October 17 night. The Cidco MIDC police station and the Chikalthana police station, both have registered separate offences in this regard.

Police said," Mangesh Kachru Thakur stays in a settlement with his family at the farm of Chikalthana's Janardhan Bakal. He was looking after the farm as Bakal's partner. He and his family went to sleep on October 17 at 10 pm. At around

2 am, the robbers started throwing stones at his house. They told him to come out and hand over all the money and valuables in his possession. They also hit the door with an axe. Thakur got injured due to hitting one stone. Later on, the robbers headed towards his neighbour's house of Rameshwar Shankpal. They damaged the tin roof with an axe and told him to give the money. The holes got formed in the tin-roof. Shankpal sustained injury due to hitting of stone by catapult. The accused then damaged the power generator of Bhaginath Korde and took away, copper wire of the generator, two batteries of motorcycles, one mobile handset valuing Rs 9,000 etc.

The robbers then reached the settlement at Sultanpurwadi. They harmed the ear of Keshav Jadhav (55). He sustained severe injuries. They took away his Rs 500, locked him inside the room and threw away the keys. The accused then reached Suresh Chavan's house. They threatened Chavan, abused the whole family. They tied Chavan's wife and whisked away from her gold chain weighing three tolas and cash Rs 1,000. They locked the couple from outside and also threatened him if he does not go to stay at another place or inform the police.

Two police stations

The people staying at the two settlements got panicked. On the next day morning, Chavan managed to send his small son out of the room through the window. The son went out and opened the latch of the locked door from outside. Chavan then went and opened the locked door of Jadhav. They then contacted the Chikalthana police station and narrated their grievances to the police.

Meanwhile, the assistant PI Gajanan Jadhav and his team sent the injured Jadhav to the hospital for treatment and then held a spot inspection. Later on, Cidco MIDC police inspector Vithal Pote and his team also conducted the spot inspection.