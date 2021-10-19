Roti Bank urges traders to donate dead stock; cash

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Roti Bank Seva Trust urged traders to donate their dead stock to distribute to poor Hindu brethren for Diwali festival.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, the office-bearers of the Trust stated that many families have been facing financial problems for the past two years because of Covid situation/

“All have realised what is humanity in Covid situation. We have planned to distribute clothes, pair of shoes, chappals, sarees, food items to 20,000 people for Diwali festival. If traders donate deadstock, Diwali festival will be joyous for poor people.

Those who are doctors, engineers, lawyers, architects and builders, can help the Trust through cash money,” the trust office-bearers said. One may contact Trust president Yusuf Mukati, vice-president Harvindersingh Saluja, secretary Satish Waykos and member Amol Jain for providing help.