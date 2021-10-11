Rs 145 Cr sanctioned for ZP might lapse

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

The fund sanctioned for Zilla Parishad (ZP) might lapse if not utilised on time. It may be noted that District Planning Committee (DPC) sanctioned Rs 145 crore to ZP for various development works.

ZP can spend only 60 per cent (Rs 90 crore) of the total sanctioned fund amount because of Covid 19 situation.

The district administration ordered ZP not to do any planning to use the fund till further orders.

ZP office-bearers were shocked over the orders. They feel that if the fund is not allowed to spend, it will go lapse, and this will be a disgrace to return the funds without spending.

The DPC meeting was held two days ago under the chairmanship of the Guardian Minister. A total of Rs 145 crore was sanctioned to the ZP, which can spend only 60 per cent fund against the backdrop of a possible third wave of Covid.

The funds should be spent on various works till the end of March. However, a clear order was given to the ZP not to spend this fund till the order of the government comes.

As a result, the ZP will not be able to do any work immediately, even if the fund is sanctioned.

The term of the incumbent office-bearers will end in December. Elections of ZP, Panchayat Samiti, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and other local bodies in the district will be conducted. If the modal code of conduct comes into force for these elections, the services of ZP officers and employees will be hired for the election. This can delay the planning of development works.

ZP Education and Health Committees chairman Avinash Galande said that the DPC had asked the ZP to spend only 60 per cent of the total funds sanctioned.

“However, the development works were halted when asked not to spend fund without permission. The district administration should immediately allow it to spend the funds so that further development works can be expedited, otherwise, fund lapse may bring a disgrace,” he added.