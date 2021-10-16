Rs 25 Cr needed for repairs of Colleges in Nagsenvan

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The colleges of the People’s Education Society (PES) established by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are in dilapidated condition. The plaster of the roofs is falling, and the roofs and the walls have cracks at various places. Hence, the administration has demanded to the chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, a fund of Rs 25 crores for the repairing and beautification of the area.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce building in Nagsenvan has 14 spacious halls, but this building is in bad condition. The college repaired the classrooms by collecting donations from the people, but water leakages in the rainy season have not stopped. All the rooms on the first floor have leakages. Hence, it is important that the building should be repaired, said principal Dr Kishor Salve.

Milind College of Science, Milind College of Arts, Milind Multipurpose High School, Dr Ambedkar Law College buildings need immediate repairing, and each building will need Rs 5 crores. A demand was made to the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, but no funds have been received yet.

Lokmat Times earlier published news in this regard. Along with the cutting of the news, a delegation including Avinash Ambhore, Eknath Tribhuvan, Atmaram Borde, Chandrakant Bansode, Raosaheb Nade, Ranuji Jadhav, Vijayraj Ambhore, Manohar Ambhore met the chief minister, deputy chief minister, revenue minister, school education minister, union minister of state for finance and submitted memorandums to them for the funds of Rs 25 crores for repairing and beautification of the Nagsenvan area.