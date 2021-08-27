Rs 8 Crores sanctioned for Corona contractual workers

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The contractual employees working during the Corona first and second waves had not received the salaries for the past five months. The district administration on Friday has sanctioned Rs 8 crores for their salaries, informed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) medical officer Dr Paras Madlecha.

The AMC recruited doctors, nurses, and health workers on a contractual basis during the Corona pandemic. Similarly, 100 data operators were also appointed on contract to keep the record of the patients at the Covid Care Centres.

Their salaries were fixed as per their posts. However, around 750 such employees have not received their salaries since March 2021.

Recently, the district task force had sanctioned Rs 1.26 crores for the wages of the doctors. However, funds were not available for the salaries of the other employees. The corporation had demanded money from the task force for the wages of the employees.

A meeting of the task force chaired by district collector Sunil Chavan was held on Friday. Chavan immediately sanctioned Rs 8 crores from the funds of the state disaster management committee received recently, said Dr Mandlecha.