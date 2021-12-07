Rupesh Aher gets Ph D in Geology

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Rupesh Kailas Aher in Geology.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Hydrogeological Investigation in the Dheku River Basin with Emphasis on Groundwater Management and Its Quality’ under the guidance of Dr Satish Deshpande, research guide and professor, Department of Geology (postgraduate), Government Institute of Science.