Rural police officers transferred

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

A major reshuffle of the Assistant Police Inspectors (API) and Police Sub-inspectors (PSI) in the Aurangabad rural police force was done a few days back. The newly appointed superintendent of police (SP) Nimit Goyal on Thursday, after taking the charge has transferred 12 officers in the force. Out of the 12 officers, around 11 are from the control room and have been posted on the field now. APIs Bharat More has been transferred to the application inquiry department, Ashok Chaure in Gangapur Police Station, Rajendra Bansode in Sillod city, Archana Patil in the women’s complaint redressal cell.

PSIs Pradeep Thube has been transferred to the local crime branch from the Chikalthana police station, Ashok Ragade to Chikalthana from control room, Ashok Jawale as the reader of the sub-divisional officer from the women’s complaints redressal cell, Babasaheb Devrao Bansode to Karmad from control room, Yogesh Pawar to Shivur, Sharad Wahul to Sillod city, Ranjeet Kasle to Fardapur and Yogesh Khatane to Chikalthana police station.