Sachkhand Express cancelled today; Collapse in reservation system

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express train (Number 02716) service has been disrupted tomorrow following the farmers' agitation (Kisan Andolan) between Jalandhar and Chiheru in Punjab State, on August 25.

According to the press release issued by the South Central Railway (Nanded Division), the express train will not leave Amritsar Junction on Wednesday. It may be noted that the train (02716) leaves Amritsar Junction at 04.25 am, arrives and leaves from Aurangabad at 10.15 am (next day) and reaches Nanded at 2.25 pm.

Collapse of Reservation System tonight

According to a press release issued by the public relations office, SCR (NED division), " The data centre of the railway reservation system in Chennai has sustained a technical snag. The works to overcome it has been undertaken on priority. In the meantime, the system of South Central Railway (SCR) will remain disrupted tonight (on August 25) from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs.

The desirous citizens should take note that they would not be able to make an online reservations or do a monetary transactions (especially refunds) during the four hours period. The IRCTC website will also be paralysed, therefore, the information relating to trains departing from railway stations in the jurisdiction of South Central Railway, Southern Railway and South West Railway, added the release.